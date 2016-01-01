Dr. Aaron Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Carr, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Carr, MD
Dr. Aaron Carr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
Classic City Obgyn LLC740 Prince Ave Ste 2, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-5488
University of California Davis Medical Group2221 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Carr, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760631287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.