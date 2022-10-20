See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Haymarket, VA
Dr. Aaron Carter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaron Carter, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Haymarket, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Carter, MD

Dr. Aaron Carter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Haymarket, VA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Carter works at Town Center Orthopaedics: Haymarket in Haymarket, VA with other offices in Centreville, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Carter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Town Center Orthopaedics: Haymarket
    15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 104, Haymarket, VA 20169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7873
  2. 2
    Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville
    6201 Centreville Rd Ste 600, Centreville, VA 20121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Town Center Orthopaedics
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4982
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?

    Oct 20, 2022
    I went to the ER with a broken arm, and Dr. Carter just happened to be the orthopedist on call that day. He diagnosed my problem, and explained it in terms I could understand without condescending. The quality of his surgery was excellent and he made sure I understood what was going to happen. The staff at his practice are also excellent. I relay questions to Dr. Carter's assistant, who asks him when necessary, and I get a prompt answer.
    JodyC — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Carter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Carter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carter to family and friends

    Dr. Carter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Carter, MD.

    About Dr. Aaron Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649569096
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Institute At Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaron Carter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.