Dr. Aaron Carter, MD
Dr. Aaron Carter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Haymarket, VA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Town Center Orthopaedics: Haymarket15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 104, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (571) 470-7873
Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville6201 Centreville Rd Ste 600, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (703) 977-4981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Town Center Orthopaedics1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4982Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I went to the ER with a broken arm, and Dr. Carter just happened to be the orthopedist on call that day. He diagnosed my problem, and explained it in terms I could understand without condescending. The quality of his surgery was excellent and he made sure I understood what was going to happen. The staff at his practice are also excellent. I relay questions to Dr. Carter's assistant, who asks him when necessary, and I get a prompt answer.
- Rothman Institute At Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
