Dr. Aaron Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My last endoscopy with Dr. Chan went very well. I need to have another one and am hoping it goes as well as my last one.
About Dr. Aaron Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
