Dr. Aaron Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Clark Medical Group, LLC in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.