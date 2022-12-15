Overview

Dr. Aaron Compton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Compton works at Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.