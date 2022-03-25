See All Neurosurgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Aaron Danison, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Danison, DO

Dr. Aaron Danison, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.

Dr. Danison works at Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc. in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Broken Neck and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc.
    2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 847-1505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martin General Hospital
  • Sampson Regional Medical Center
  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Spine Fracture Treatment
Myelopathy
Broken Neck
Spine Fracture Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2022
    I don't even know words to describe Dr. Danison other than amazing! I have never met a doctor who showed as much compassion as he did to me. I feel like he basically saved my life and for that I am truly thankful. If you want a doctor who cares about you, explains everything to you and really listens to you as a patient he is the man for the job. After receiving treatment from Dr. Danison I will now hold other doctors to a higher standard because of him.
    B. Williams — Mar 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Danison, DO
    About Dr. Aaron Danison, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750608527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danison works at Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc. in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Danison’s profile.

    Dr. Danison has seen patients for Myelopathy, Broken Neck and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Danison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

