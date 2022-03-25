Overview of Dr. Aaron Danison, DO

Dr. Aaron Danison, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Danison works at Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc. in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Broken Neck and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.