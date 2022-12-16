Dr. Aaron Doonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Doonan, MD
Dr. Aaron Doonan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
I met Dr Dean in the hospital after a really bad a heart attack he certainly didn't lose his sense of humor was an amazing doctor and will continue to be my doctor
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
