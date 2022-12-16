Overview of Dr. Aaron Doonan, MD

Dr. Aaron Doonan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas University School Of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Doonan works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.