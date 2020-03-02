Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD
Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Med Calgary Ab Canada and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Dumont's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, Dr. Dumont was absolutely the right choice. He cured me! My back surgery went great and I have a strength I haven't had in 20 years. Muscles coming back to life. The minimally invasive procedure was the way to go.
About Dr. Aaron Dumont, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124040308
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Med Calgary Ab Canada
- University of British Columbia
- Neurosurgery
