Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggebeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD
Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Eggebeen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Eggebeen's Office Locations
-
1
West Michigan Rheumatology Professional Limited Liability Company1155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 459-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eggebeen?
Best doctor I have ever had! He spends a great amount of time with me. Listens and always willing to sending me to another specialist to help rule out possible other reasons for what I am experiencing. Has done many follow up blood draws and schedules follow up appointments regularly.
About Dr. Aaron Eggebeen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629194352
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center/Spectrum Health
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggebeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggebeen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggebeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggebeen works at
Dr. Eggebeen has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggebeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggebeen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggebeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggebeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggebeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.