Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO

Neurology
2.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO

Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Ellenbogen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellenbogen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Tremor
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr. Ellenbogen has always been on time, professional, and personable. He has been successful in helping me with my headaches.
    — Mar 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO
    About Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962472241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Movement Disorders Henry Ford Hospital/Clinical Neuroscience Southfield Mi
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Botsford Hospital Farmington Hills Mi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenbogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellenbogen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellenbogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellenbogen works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ellenbogen’s profile.

    Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Dystonia, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenbogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenbogen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenbogen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenbogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenbogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

