Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO
Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Ellenbogen works at
Dr. Ellenbogen's Office Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellenbogen has always been on time, professional, and personable. He has been successful in helping me with my headaches.
About Dr. Aaron Ellenbogen, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962472241
Education & Certifications
- Movement Disorders Henry Ford Hospital/Clinical Neuroscience Southfield Mi
- Botsford Hospital Farmington Hills Mi
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellenbogen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellenbogen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenbogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellenbogen works at
Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Dystonia, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenbogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellenbogen speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenbogen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenbogen.
