Dr. Aaron Etra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Etra, MD
Dr. Aaron Etra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Etra's Office Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
such a good and humble Dr, he went to great length to explain me time and again what a autologous transplant is and he addressed all my issues and my fears he is so fun to talk to, and yet, very articulate and clear with his patients couldn't wish for a better Dr.
About Dr. Aaron Etra, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730455809
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
