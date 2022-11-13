Dr. Aaron Farrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Farrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Farrow, MD
Dr. Aaron Farrow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Farrow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Farrow's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Neurologists Inc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 218, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 302-2661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrow?
Dr. Farrow listened to me, after making suggestions, made comments but listened carefully and considered my thoughts. He was kind and thoughtful as a neruologist. Personal and mindful. I have been to several neurologist in two states and I like his approach and attitude. He is honest and straightforward. I could be likewise with him. I felt he was not arrogant or so prideful that my thoughts were unimportant to him. I felt comfortable.
About Dr. Aaron Farrow, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376864439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrow works at
Dr. Farrow has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.