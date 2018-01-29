Dr. Aaron Fieker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fieker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Fieker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Warren Clinic Gastroenterology6160 S Yale Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad to have found Dr Fieker. I have had excellent gastroenterological care in the past and some very poor and humiliating care. Dr Fieker treats me with kindness and respect, and teaches me clearly about my disease process. I definitely have a voice in my treatment but when necessary, he will take charge and guide my treatment. He is very busy but when he comes in for my appt he makes me feel he has lots of time for me.
About Dr. Aaron Fieker, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326268079
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine
