Overview

Dr. Aaron Fieker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Fieker works at Warren Clinic Gastroenterology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.