Dr. Aaron Filler, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Filler, MD

Dr. Aaron Filler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Filler works at Institute For Nerve Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Filler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurography Institute Medical Associates Inc.
    900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 310, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 314-6410
  2. 2
    Neurography Institute Global Consulting Inc
    2716 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 3082, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 314-6410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neuroplasty
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(20)
Leave a review

Apr 02, 2022
He was able to diagnose my problem when several other experts could not. He treated me with nerve blocks that really helped me. Great person and doctor! Also he helped me with paperwork for my insurance company.
Jim H. — Apr 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aaron Filler, MD
About Dr. Aaron Filler, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225189871
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Filler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Filler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Filler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Filler works at Institute For Nerve Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Filler’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Filler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

