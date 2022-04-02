Dr. Aaron Filler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Filler, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Filler, MD
Dr. Aaron Filler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Filler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Filler's Office Locations
-
1
Neurography Institute Medical Associates Inc.900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 310, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 314-6410
-
2
Neurography Institute Global Consulting Inc2716 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 3082, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 314-6410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Filler?
He was able to diagnose my problem when several other experts could not. He treated me with nerve blocks that really helped me. Great person and doctor! Also he helped me with paperwork for my insurance company.
About Dr. Aaron Filler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225189871
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filler works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Filler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.