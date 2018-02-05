See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Aaron Fink, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Fink, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Fink works at Dr. Aaron Harlan Fink, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aaron H Fink MD PA
    4550 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 622-5480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Eating Disorders
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Eating Disorders

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Eating Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(14)
Feb 05, 2018
I have been using Dr. Fink for fifteen years (all as an adult) and have the highest respect for him as a psychiatrist. I have freely recommended him to friends and family and all have had extremely positive experiences with his treatments and ability to diagnose potential illnesses.
About Dr. Aaron Fink, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619248622
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
