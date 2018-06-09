Dr. Aaron Fraser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fraser, DO
Overview
Dr. Aaron Fraser, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Flying Horse Medical Center and Aesthetics1615 SILVERSMITH RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Directions (719) 633-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fraser is a standout in the medical community. When I look for doctors, I only give them a couple chances to perform with my patients. So far, Dr. Fraser has batted 1000 and every patient has come away satisfied and their problem quickly and effectively dealt with. Not only can he help with a broad range of problems, but when he need to refer for other diagnostics or consults, he can get it done quickly. Most of my patients have made him their primary care after seeing him once.
About Dr. Aaron Fraser, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow/Michigan State University
- Sparrow Hosp/Mich St U
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Albion College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
