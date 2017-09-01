Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO
Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fritz's Office Locations
-
1
Medcenter Home Health1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7960
-
2
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
Wonderful orthopedic physician! Did one carpal tunnel, then did the other wrist, did knee surgery and all turned out fantastic! Would recommend Dr. Fritz to everyone, especially individuals who have a fear of surgeons because he is fantastic! Will be going to him when the hip needs replaced! Can't brag enough about his skill!
About Dr. Aaron Fritz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801854138
Education & Certifications
- Oucom-Doctors Hospital, Massillon, Ohio
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.