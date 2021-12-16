See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD

Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Dr. Frodsham works at Evolve Medical in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Frodsham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evolve Medical
    4624 S Holladay Blvd Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 800-5015
  2. 2
    Utah Vascular Clinic
    650 E 4500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 281-0027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aggressive Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Desmoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Utah
    • Healthwise
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Care Health Systems
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frodsham?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr Frodsham and his staff were excellent during my visit… procedure was pain free, in and out in an hour, pain level improving daily…. would highly recommend!
    Chris Brown — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frodsham to family and friends

    Dr. Frodsham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frodsham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD.

    About Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184807208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital of St. Raphael, Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frodsham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frodsham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frodsham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frodsham works at Evolve Medical in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Frodsham’s profile.

    Dr. Frodsham has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frodsham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frodsham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frodsham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frodsham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frodsham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaron Frodsham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.