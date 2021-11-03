See All Plastic Surgeons in Steamboat Springs, CO
Dr. Aaron Frye, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Steamboat Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Frye, MD

Dr. Aaron Frye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Steamboat Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Frye works at UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery in Steamboat Springs, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO and Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery
    940 Central Park Dr Ste 207, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-8800
  2. 2
    Northern Colorado Plastic Surgical
    2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 160, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-8800
  3. 3
    Rockford Memorial Hospital
    2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2021
    I am roughly 3 months post op from surgery. I feel like having Dr.Frye do the work I needed done is an absolute blessing. I am so incredibly pleased with the effort and time put in by him and his nurses for my surgery. I feel like he actually cares about me and doesn’t see me as someone thrown on his schedule that brings in more income. His nurses and all his staff are so nice and helpful. Any questions or concerns I had were answered very quick. I have a lot more work to do on myself and I am so grateful to have found a good doctor to trust in for the rest of my journey.
    Hannah M — Nov 03, 2021
    About Dr. Aaron Frye, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619158136
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frye accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frye has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

