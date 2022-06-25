See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Aaron Gerstein, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (73)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Aaron Gerstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School

Dr. Gerstein works at Meridian Dermatology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Dermatology
    8801 N Meridian St Ste 107, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 828-3408
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Gerstein and his staff are welcoming and give expert care. They take the time to listen and address concerns. Any procedures I've had they have explained in detail what to expect easing any fears. Very thankful for Dr. Gerstein and his staff.
    Liz — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Gerstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164428660
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Gerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein works at Meridian Dermatology in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gerstein’s profile.

    Dr. Gerstein has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

