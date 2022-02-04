Overview of Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO

Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Geswaldo works at Lovelace Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.