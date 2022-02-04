Dr. Geswaldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO
Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Geswaldo works at
Dr. Geswaldo's Office Locations
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200
Lovelace Medical Center601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-6200
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fuse Health Care8100 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste M4, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 221-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This amazing Physician is on the top of my list as an incredible doctor and surgeon. He is an enormous credit to a fantastic surgeon and would recommend him for any advice and or surgery. Dr. Geswaldo you can trust with your life and rest assured the very best you can find. He went far beyond his work on me and took interest in my surgical needs. His warmth and understanding go beyond the Physicians' Oath. I had an emergency all of a sudden and got me in as busy as he was to perform a tricky correction which gave me much confidence and care. He made me feel like family as he took my condition very seriously but with precision. I hope that anyone reading this will make a decision to have him as a referral and or a direct appointment. Just an amazing Professional.
About Dr. Aaron Geswaldo, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
