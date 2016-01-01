Dr. Goldfaden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Goldfaden, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Goldfaden, MD
Dr. Aaron Goldfaden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfaden's Office Locations
- 1 14416 W Meeker Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 285-2780
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Goldfaden, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- General Surgery
