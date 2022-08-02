See All Podiatrists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Dr. Gould works at A to Z Family Footcare in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A to Z Family Footcare
    12695 McManus Blvd Bldg 7A, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 561-8671
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255329868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clarkson
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould works at A to Z Family Footcare in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gould’s profile.

    Dr. Gould has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

