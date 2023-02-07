Overview of Dr. Aaron Grand, MD

Dr. Aaron Grand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Grand works at Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC in Wexford, PA with other offices in Aliquippa, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.