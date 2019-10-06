See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Aaron Greenberg, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Greenberg, MD

Dr. Aaron Greenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at AARON SAUL GREENBERG MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

    Aaron Saul Greenberg MD
    2264 Hendrickson St, Brooklyn, NY 11234 (718) 692-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2019
    Dr. Greenberg is a physician who cares about his patients, He ensures that his patients go to their needed checkups, tests and always follows up with his patients on what follow on actions may be needed. He always makes time for his patients, explaining and answering their questions. I recently used the 24x7 concierge service and we are glad that we have it. It prevented me from going to urgent care / emergency room. I asked Dr. Greenberg to come and he came right away. I find the entire staff at Dr. Greenberg’s to be courteous and so professional. Thank you Dr. Greenberg!
    — Oct 06, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376514786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at AARON SAUL GREENBERG MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.