Dr. Aaron Greenspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Locations
-
1
Metro East Gastroenterology Ltd.311 W Lincoln St Ste 101, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 222-3200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I work with Dr. A Greenspan nearly every week. I find him VERY capable in his field of practice. I would let him take care of any of my family members. Not only is he kind (to both staff and patients) but knowledgeable. He often buys lunch for all of the nurses when it is a busy day as a thanks for keeping him moving. When you work in healthcare you really get to know the doctors. Again I would highly recommend him to anyone and my immediate family. Many health care providers see him which tells a lot about his skill level!
About Dr. Aaron Greenspan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1558382911
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Med/Barnes Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Brandeis U
