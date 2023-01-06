Dr. Guyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD
Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Guyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guyer's Office Locations
-
1
Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic603 Wheat Ave Ste 800, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 246-3608
-
3
Aesthetica Surgery Center LLC505 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-3060
-
4
Archbold Center for Wound Management and Hyperbaric Medicine113 W Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guyer?
Dr Guyer has been my doctor for about 10 years. He is very professional and is concerned with any questions you may have. His staff is very efficient and polite. I had an ankle replacement 3 years ago and have a lot of feet problems. He has helped me to walk better and not be in so much pain. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780630558
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guyer works at
Dr. Guyer has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.