Dr. Aaron Haug, MD

Neurology
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Haug, MD

Dr. Aaron Haug, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Haug works at HealthONE Neurology Specialists in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haug's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthONE Neurology Specialists
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6403
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Parkinson's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia
Parkinson's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Insomnia

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Dystonia Plus Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 20, 2022
    I finally found Dr. Haug and he specializes in RLS!! I have suffered with this condition for over 30 years. He was knowledgeable and he listened to me. We have a plan of action and I can't say enough wonderful things about my appointment today!
    About Dr. Aaron Haug, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Haug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haug works at HealthONE Neurology Specialists in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Haug’s profile.

    Dr. Haug has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

