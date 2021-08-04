Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
-
1
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7581Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr. Hoffman is amazing! He has a fantastic bedside manner and is an extremely caring and proficient surgeon. He even gave me the VIP treatment when I was at the hospital and personally wheeled my gurney up to surgery! I visited the Buffalo General Medical Center as an emergency patient with what was believed to be an incarcerated hernia. However, during emergency laparoscopic investigation, Dr. Hoffman determined that my severe pain was actually due to a rare inguinal cyst masquerading as a hernia. Thankfully, he immediately switched gears and masterfully removed the lesion intact for the pathologists to investigate (thankfully, no cancer). Do yourself a favor and trust this surgeon with your surgical and other related healthcare needs! He specializes in: Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Anti -Reflux Surgery/LINX Bariatric Surgery Endoscopy/Colonoscopy Gastrointestinal Surgery General Surgery Hernia Repair Minimally invasive surgery including laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgery
About Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124248190
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.