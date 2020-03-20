Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD
Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Hurd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hurd's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta Vascular Center-West3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 100, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 388-2703
-
2
Augusta Vascular Center - 13th Street630 13th St Ste 250, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 705-5555Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurd?
Great
About Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588829055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurd works at
Dr. Hurd has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.