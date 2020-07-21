See All Otolaryngologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD

Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They completed their fellowship with Drexel University College of Medicine

Dr. Jaworek works at Specialty Physician Associates LLC in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaworek's Office Locations

    Specialty Physician Associates LLC
    3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 866-2006
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    David A. Prager MD PC
    2851 Baglyos Cir Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-7134
    Bethlehem Ear, Nose & Throat Associates
    6695 Sullivan Trl, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-7134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postinfectious Cough Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Jaworek was very patient with my teenage daughter and I was extremely impressed by his comprehensive approach to healthcare. He paid attention not only to the reason for our visit (ear) but identified other possible concerns that should be addressed to ensure her overall health as she matures. He was knowledgeable and very thorough. Excellent!
    About Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaworek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaworek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaworek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaworek has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaworek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaworek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaworek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaworek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaworek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

