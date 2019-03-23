See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD

Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Karlin works at Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase
    69318 LA 21, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Palsy
Gait Abnormality
Achilles Tendinitis
Cerebral Palsy
Gait Abnormality
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295783769
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ
    • Pediatrics and Physical Medicine &amp; Rehabilitation at Childrens Hospital Medical Center and University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio
    • Mayo Medical School
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karlin works at Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Karlin’s profile.

    Dr. Karlin has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

