Dr. Aaron Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 457-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have only had one visit to date. I immediately knew that Dr Katz knew what he was doing and looked beyond the obvious. That is why I went to him and also why I changed Dermatologists to him and his medical office. He asked very pertinent questions and went the extra step with me, answering all my questions. I was very impressed and I am a person who grew up with lots of Doctors, having contracted Polio at age 10 months. He will be a great medical partner for me.
About Dr. Aaron Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
