Dr. Aaron Krych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Krych, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Krych, MD
Dr. Aaron Krych, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Krych works at
Dr. Krych's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krych?
He was professional, explained things well every step of the way, answered all of my questions and concerns, and the results are incredible. My knee is in the best condition it has been since before my injury.
About Dr. Aaron Krych, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1497779128
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krych has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krych accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krych using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krych works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krych. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.