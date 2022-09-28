Overview of Dr. Aaron Kuzin, MD

Dr. Aaron Kuzin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kuzin works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA and Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.