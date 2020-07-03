See All General Dentists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Aaron Laws, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (701)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aaron Laws, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine.

Dr. Laws works at Laws Family Dentistry in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laws Family Dentistry
    8811 N 51st Ave Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85302 (623) 277-4384

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Secure Care of America, Inc.
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 702 ratings
    Patient Ratings (702)
    5 Star
    (675)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2020
    I’m very comfortable he’s very good With the needle I highly recommend. Oh yeah I forgot very beautiful assistant??
    — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Aaron Laws, DMD

    Dentistry
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1437118122
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Laws, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laws is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laws has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laws works at Laws Family Dentistry in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Laws’s profile.

    702 patients have reviewed Dr. Laws. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laws.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

