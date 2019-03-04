See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Akron, OH
Dr. Aaron Lear, MD

Sports Medicine
3.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Akron, OH
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Lear, MD

Dr. Aaron Lear, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Lear works at NORTHEAST OHIO ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Akron, OH with other offices in Stow, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lear's Office Locations

    Northeast Ohio Orthopedic Associates
    224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 384-1980
    Akron General Family Medicine
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-6047
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology
    4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-4115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 04, 2019
    I am so grateful to Dr Lear for his patience and compassionate approach to caring for me and several other members of my family. He is an excellent doctor and great man.
    Mark in Hudson, OH — Mar 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Lear, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225017452
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

