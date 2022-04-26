See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD

Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Liddell works at Colorado Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liddell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Matthew K. Alleman, DMD
    2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 301, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0441
  2. 2
    Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office
    400 S Colorado Blvd Ste 450, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Denver Health Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Dental Implant
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Dental Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentoalveolar Clefts Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Revision of Failed Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336322346
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liddell works at Colorado Oral Surgery in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Liddell’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liddell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liddell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.