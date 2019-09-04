Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD
Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
-
1
AnMed Spine and Neurosurgery109 Montgomery Dr, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-7190Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
You will not find better doctors than Dr. MacDonald and Dr. Johnson. When no one else would get to the bottom of my pain, Dr. Chris Johnson did and they performed surgery on me. I can’t believe how much better I feel. Truly a God send!! Thank you guys!!
About Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649282245
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll GA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.