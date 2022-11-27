Overview of Dr. Aaron Maddox, MD

Dr. Aaron Maddox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Maddox works at Tony Abood, DO in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.