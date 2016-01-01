Book an Appointment

Dr. Aaron Martin, MD
Dr. Aaron Martin, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aaron Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Jefferson GI Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson GI Associates
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson GI Associates
    132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Aaron Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588906044
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

