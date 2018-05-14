See All Pediatricians in Provo, UT
Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD

Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. 

Dr. McCoy works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Valley Pediatrics
    1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5919
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2018
    Dr. McCoy sees both of my children and he’s fantastic with them! He’s very nice to them and makes them feel comfortable. He is good at answering my questions and never makes me feel dumb for asking. He always has an answer and is always willing to help us find solutions to concerns that we have. I always recommend him to everyone I know in the area all the time. We love him and he is definitely a pediatrician to consider if you are new to the area.
    Haley Whitney in Provo, UT — May 14, 2018
    About Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124319314
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoy works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. McCoy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

