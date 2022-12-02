Dr. Aaron Mertz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Mertz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Mertz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schofield, WI.
Locations
Quirt Family Dentistry3417 Schofield Ave, Schofield, WI 54476 Directions (715) 265-8714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
The best dentist I ever have been to.
About Dr. Aaron Mertz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1457715716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mertz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
