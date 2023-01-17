See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD

Neurotology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD

Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurotology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Metrailer works at Arkansas Otolaryngology Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Metrailer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kanis Office
    10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2023
    He treated me for BPPV. Helped a lot.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437383361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Ear Institute
    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Lee University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metrailer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metrailer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metrailer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metrailer works at Arkansas Otolaryngology Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Metrailer’s profile.

    Dr. Metrailer has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metrailer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Metrailer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metrailer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metrailer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metrailer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

