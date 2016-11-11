Dr. Aaron Milam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Milam, DPM
Overview of Dr. Aaron Milam, DPM
Dr. Aaron Milam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Milam works at
Dr. Milam's Office Locations
North Providence Foot and Ankle PC464 Smithfield Rd, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 353-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very helpful in fixing my toe problem. If you go and its just a follow-up, and he just looks at your foot and says it looks fine, he won't charge you a copay (cause he knows he barely did anything) which is so so nice.
About Dr. Aaron Milam, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1104927441
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam works at
Dr. Milam has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milam speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.