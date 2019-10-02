See All General Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Aaron Miller, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aaron Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts Med Sch and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Atlantic Colon & Rectal Surgeons - Summit in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic Colon and Rectal Surgeons
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 412, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr. Miller performed surgery on me earlier this year. Although my healing and recovery was slow and very painful, I was able to get through it with his help and guidance. I regard Dr. Miller as a very respectable and trustworthy surgeon. I always feel at ease when speaking with him. Dr. Miller answered all my questions and addressed any concerns that I had. I would highly recommend Dr. Miller and I'm glad he's my doctor.
    Hugh - Linden, NJ October 2, 2019 — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386802213
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Atlantic Colon & Rectal Surgeons - Summit in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

