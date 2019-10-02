Dr. Aaron Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts Med Sch and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Atlantic Colon and Rectal Surgeons33 Overlook Rd Ste 412, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller performed surgery on me earlier this year. Although my healing and recovery was slow and very painful, I was able to get through it with his help and guidance. I regard Dr. Miller as a very respectable and trustworthy surgeon. I always feel at ease when speaking with him. Dr. Miller answered all my questions and addressed any concerns that I had. I would highly recommend Dr. Miller and I'm glad he's my doctor.
About Dr. Aaron Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Tufts Med Sch
- Brandeis U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
