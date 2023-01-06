Overview of Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD

Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Mohanty works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.