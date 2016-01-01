See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Elizabethtown, KY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD

Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Mulhall works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulhall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 110, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801113576
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Cincinnati
Residency
  • University of Cincinnati
Medical Education
  • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mulhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mulhall works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mulhall’s profile.

Dr. Mulhall has seen patients for Pneumonia, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Mulhall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

