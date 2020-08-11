Dr. Aaron New, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. New is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron New, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron New, MD
Dr. Aaron New, MD is an Urology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. New's Office Locations
Aaron R. New MD2705 Hospital Dr Ste 402, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 582-7965
Citizents Medical Center2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-9181
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Of all the Doctors and surgeons I have seen in my 73 years Dr. New is the finest. Never in a hurry, explains treatment and surgeries in detail, and follows through with personal contact. I have the utmost confidence in his knowledge and surgery skills.
About Dr. Aaron New, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013179977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Urology
