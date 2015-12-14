Dr. Aaron Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Pace, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Pace, MD is a Dermatologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Pace Dermatology Associates1901 S Union Ave Ste B3003, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-2842
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in and out of my first appointment within 20 min which was perfect. All my questions were answered and everything was explained to me. Dr Aaron is so nice and very welcoming. I am glad I chose this place. My last dermatologist just assumed I have psoriasis and put me on Humira which did nothing but Aaron immediately wanted to do further testing to but sure it really is psoriasis before he treats it. I highly recommend this place!
About Dr. Aaron Pace, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- MacNeal Hospital
- Occidental College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
299 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.