Dr. Aaron Pace, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (299)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aaron Pace, MD is a Dermatologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Pace works at Pace Dermatology Associates in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pace Dermatology Associates
    1901 S Union Ave Ste B3003, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-2842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Age Spots
Burn Injuries
Clammy Skin
Cyst
Dandruff
Diffuse Palmoplantar Keratoderma
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Hair Conditions
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keratoacanthoma
Keratosis Pilaris
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail Diseases
Peeling Skin
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Seborrhoea
Shingles
Skin Adnexal Tumor
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Disorders
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Skin Screenings
Sunburn
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Thinning of Skin
Tinea Versicolor
Vitiligo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    LifeWise
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Special Needs Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 299 ratings
    Patient Ratings (299)
    5 Star
    (258)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2015
    I was in and out of my first appointment within 20 min which was perfect. All my questions were answered and everything was explained to me. Dr Aaron is so nice and very welcoming. I am glad I chose this place. My last dermatologist just assumed I have psoriasis and put me on Humira which did nothing but Aaron immediately wanted to do further testing to but sure it really is psoriasis before he treats it. I highly recommend this place!
    Michelle in Tacoma, WA — Dec 14, 2015
    About Dr. Aaron Pace, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1760646129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    MacNeal Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Occidental College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pace works at Pace Dermatology Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pace's profile.

    Dr. Pace has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    299 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

